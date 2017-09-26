Alias Alum Merrin Dungey Joins Fox's The Resident as a Series Regular

Another TV veteran is scrubbing into The Resident.

Merrin Dungey (Alias, The King of Queens) has joined the cast of Fox’s midseason medical drama as a series regular, TVLine has learned. Dungey will play the hospital’s CEO Claire Thorpe, “a tough, savvy, pragmatic businesswoman… solely focused on the financial health of the hospital she oversees,” per the network.

Her role is “a reimagined version of the character played in the pilot by Valerie Cruz,” showrunner Todd Harthan said in a statement. That role was later slated for Tyrant‘s Moran Atias to play, but she’ll remain in the cast, now playing the hospital’s “savvy, elegant” head of marketing.

The Resident‘s cast is already full of familiar faces, with Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls) starring as senior resident Conrad Hawkins and Revenge‘s Emily VanCamp as nurse Nicolette. Melina Kanakaredes joined the cast last month as oncologist Dr. Lane Hunter. (No premiere date has been set.)

Dungey’s long TV career is highlighted by her roles as Francie on the ABC thriller Alias and as Carrie’s best friend Kelly Palmer on CBS’ The King of Queens. Recently, she recurred as Ursula on Once Upon a Time, co-starred in ABC’s short-lived legal drama Conviction and played the lead detective in HBO’s Emmy-winning miniseries Big Little Lies.