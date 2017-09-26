Fixer Upper Ending: Chip, Joanna Gaines Announce Final Season — Watch Video

Two of HGTV’s most popular personalities are putting the finishing touches on their hit renovation series.

In an emotional message to their fans, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on Tuesday that the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper will be its last.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the couple writes. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Set in the Gaines’ hometown of Waco, Texas, each episode of Fixer Upper — which premiered in May 2013 — finds the couple helping a buyer purchase and renovate their dream home.

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco,” the couple continues. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”

