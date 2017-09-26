Empire Season 4: Terrell Carter (aka Jamal's New Love) Upped to Regular

Empire is going all the way with Jamal’s new squeeze.

Terrell Carter — who made his debut as Dubois scion Warren last May — has been bumped up to series regular ahead of Wednesday’s Season 4 premiere (8/7c, Fox). In the Season 3 finale, duplicitous Lyon-hater Diana DuBois (Phylicia Rashad) dispatched her attorney-musician nephew to seduce Jamal (Jussie Smollett). How will Diana react when Warren (inevitably) develops real feelings for Jamal? And what will Jamal do when he discovers that his new boyfriend is actually a dreaded Dubois?

“Whether or not Diana’s [plot] has the outcome she intends is a big part of the suspense,” teases showrunner Ilene Chaiken.

Prior to Empire, Carter recurred on USA’s Shooter. His film credits include Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Think Like A Man Too.

Carter is the second Empire guest actor to score a series-regular upgrade in Season 4. On Monday, we broke the news that Rumer Willis (Tory) was similarly promoted.