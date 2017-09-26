TVLine Items: S.H.I.E.L.D. Spaces Out, GH's Jax Is B&B's NuThorne and More

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D left Phil Coulson in outer space last May, so it’s only fitting that the newly released poster for Season 5 is looking out at the cosmos.

As with all things Marvel — and especially since S.H.I.E.L.D. won’t return until Inhumans has wrapped its eight-episode run on Friday nights (starting Sept. 29) — intel on what’s ahead remains scarce. Even star Ming-Na Wen at this month’s Heroes & Villains FanFest would only confirm that the new season will arrive in late November, while vaguely teasing, “You will be very, very impressed [by the premiere]. There’s a lot of action.”

* The Bold and the Beautiful has tapped General Hospital vet Ingo Rademacher to take over the role of Thorne Forrester, TVInsider.com reports. The actor makes his B&B debut in mid- to late November.

* TVLine has confirmed that Laura Allen (American Horror Story: Cult, Awake) has joined Season 3 of SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard in the role of Officer Reynolds, an East Texas cop who hides her bigotry behind her badge.

* AMC’s Into the Badlands has added Sherman Augustus (American Odyssey), Babou Ceesay (A.D. The Bible Continues) and Ella-Rae Smith (Clique) as series regulars for Season 3. Additionally, Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) and Lewis Tan (Iron Fist) have landed recurring roles on the martial arts drama.

