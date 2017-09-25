Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Joins Scream

Well that didnt take long, at all.

Mere hours after Teen Wolf wrapped its run, it was announced that Tyler Posey is staying close to the MTV family, boarding the cast of Scream Season 3.

The horror drama’s brand-new chapter follows Dion (played by RJ Cyler), a football player who on track to score a college scholarship… until a masked killer uses his darkest secrets against him, turning his life upside down and making him question his own sanity.

Per THR.com, Posey — who also is back on Jane the Virgin this season, as the title character’s first love — will fill the series regular role of Shane, a drug-dealing, party-promoting high school dropout.

The cast for Scream‘s third season — which will not be connected to the first two — also includes Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) as Beth, a Goth girl who loves horror movies; Jessica Sula (Recovery Road) as Liv, a new girl who quickly develops a relationship with Deion; Giullian Yao Gioiello (Julie’s Greenroom) as Manny, an intelligent, openly gay student; Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) as Kym, a social activist with “zero patience for suffering fools”; rapper Tyga as Jamal, Deion’s loyal yet rough-around-the-edges stepbrother; and C.J. Wallace as Amir, a “socially awkward savant” who secretly aspires to have a music career.

A timetable for Scream Season 3 has yet to be announced.