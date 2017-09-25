Supergirl Season 3 Premiere Photos: Erica Durance Arrives, Reign's Story Begins and 'Sanvers' Holds Strong

It looks to be chaos as usual when Supergirl returns to The CW for its third season on Monday, Oct. 9 (8/7c).

The first batch of photos from the long-awaited premiere finds the citizens of National City fleeing — which is pretty much their natural state at this point — from an unseen enemy during what appears to be a ceremony celebrating the Girl of Steel. We also get a little “Sanvers” action in these new photos, with Alex and Maggie rushing in to help save the day (and/or watch helplessly from a distance), as well as another peek at Erica Durance’s Alura.

Also curious: Odette Annable — previously announced to be playing Season 3 baddie Reign — is identified as “Sam,” all but guaranteeing that an origin story is in the cards for Kara’s newest foe.

For more details on the big premiere, let’s consult the official episode description:

Kara deals with the loss of Mon-El by focusing all her energy on being Supergirl and the mysterious new threat against National City. Alex confesses a secret to Maggie about their impending nuptials. A citizen of National City has a mysterious connection to Kara, and Lena makes a bold move.

–

