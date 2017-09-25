Supergirl Season 3: Bollywood Star Amy Jackson to Recur as Saturn Girl

Supergirl is putting seven rings on it in Season 3 with the addition of a “strong-willed hero” by the name of Saturn Girl, TVLine has learned.

The character, who also answers to Imra Ardeen, will be played by British-born Bollywood actress Amy Jackson. According to her official description, Saturn Girl “uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl battle one of her biggest threats.”

Jackson joins a number of new additions to Supergirl in its third season. Other fresh faces include Odette Annable as “worldkiller” Reign; Chad Lowe as Thomas Coville, the leader of a religious group that worships the Girl of Steel; Olivia Nikkanen and Izabela Vidovic as younger versions of Alex and Kara; Carlos Bernard as Maggie’s father; Erica Durance as the new Alura (previously played by Laura Benanti); Adrian Pasdar as nefarious businessman Malcolm Edge; Yael Grobglas as the villainous Psi; and Carl Lumbly as M’yrnn J’onzz, the Martian Manhunter’s father.

Supergirl‘s third season premieres Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

