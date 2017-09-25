Stana Katic's Absentia Gets Global Premiere Dates as U.S. News Looms

Premiere dates for Stana Katic’s awaited Castle follow-up, Absentia, have been set… in a variety of foreign territories.

News on where the 10-episode thriller will air Stateside, meanwhile, “will be announced in the coming weeks,” Sony Pictures Television Networks said in a Monday announcement. Absentia Season 1 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Absentia Global Premiere Dates

Spain: 9/25/2017

Portugal: 9/25/2017

Romania: 9/25/2017

Hungary: 9/26/2017

Poland: 9/26/2017

Bulgaria: 9/27/2017

Russia/CIS: 10/2/2017

Adria: 10/11/2017

Czech/Slovakia: 10/11/2017

Bosnia/Herzegovina: 10/11/2017

Croatia: 10/11/2017

Macedonia: 10/11/2017

Serbia: 10/11/2017

Slovenia: 10/11/2017

Latin America/Brazil: November

PHOTOSAbsentia Season 1 Photos

Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, Absentia centers on Emily Byrne (played by Katic), an FBI agent who, while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, Emily is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce‘s Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and her son (Patrick McCauley) is being raised by another woman (Downton Abbey‘s Cara Theobold), she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

The series’ ensemble cast also includes Angel Bonanni (Shots Fired), Richard Brake (Ray Donovan), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Paul Freeman (Da Vinci’s Demons) and Bruno Bichir (The Bridge).

“We couldn’t be more proud of Absentia, a show that underscores SPTN’s commitment to creating and distributing provocative and entertaining content that speaks to viewers both here and abroad,” Sony Pictures Television Networks president Andy Kaplan said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Absentia has found a home on so many of our AXN channels and we look forward to working closely with all of our distribution partners to present this compelling and character-driven drama to fans worldwide.”