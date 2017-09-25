Stana Katic's Absentia Gets Global Premiere Dates as U.S. News Looms

Premiere dates for Stana Katic’s awaited Castle follow-up, Absentia, have been set… in a variety of foreign territories.
News on where the 10-episode thriller will air Stateside, meanwhile, “will be announced in the coming weeks,” Sony Pictures Television Networks said in a Monday announcement.
Absentia Global Premiere Dates
Spain: 9/25/2017
Portugal: 9/25/2017
Romania: 9/25/2017
Hungary: 9/26/2017
Poland: 9/26/2017
Bulgaria: 9/27/2017
Russia/CIS: 10/2/2017
Adria: 10/11/2017
Czech/Slovakia: 10/11/2017
Bosnia/Herzegovina: 10/11/2017
Croatia: 10/11/2017
Macedonia: 10/11/2017
Serbia: 10/11/2017
Slovenia: 10/11/2017
Latin America/Brazil: November
Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, Absentia centers on Emily Byrne (played by Katic), an FBI agent who, while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, Emily is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce‘s Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and her son (Patrick McCauley) is being raised by another woman (Downton Abbey‘s Cara Theobold), she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.
The series’ ensemble cast also includes Angel Bonanni (Shots Fired), Richard Brake (Ray Donovan), Neil Jackson (Sleepy Hollow), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Paul Freeman (Da Vinci’s Demons) and Bruno Bichir (The Bridge).
“We couldn’t be more proud of Absentia, a show that underscores SPTN’s commitment to creating and distributing provocative and entertaining content that speaks to viewers both here and abroad,” Sony Pictures Television Networks president Andy Kaplan said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Absentia has found a home on so many of our AXN channels and we look forward to working closely with all of our distribution partners to present this compelling and character-driven drama to fans worldwide.”