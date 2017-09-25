Pretty Little Liars Spinoff, Starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, Gets Pilot Order at Freeform

Freeform is relocating a few of its Pretty Little Liars from Rosewood to Beacon Heights.

Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will reprise their roles from the long-running series in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, TVLine has confirmed. At this point, the drama has received only a pilot order.

Here’s the pilot’s official description:

Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

The spinoff is based on The Perfectionists, a book series launched in 2014 by PLL author Sara Shepard.

“I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon,” says Marlene King, who wrote the pilot and will executive-produce. “I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights.”

As of the Pretty Little Liars series finale, Alison (Pieterse) is raising her twin babies with Emily (Shay Mitchell), while Mona (Parrish) is keeping Alex (Troian Bellisario) and Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) captive in a living dollhouse. It’s unclear how the transition from PLL to the Perfectionists will be explained, though it’s worth noting that Mitchell — one half of PLL‘s “Emison” ‘ship — is now a series regular on Lifetime’s You.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Pretty Little Liars has attempted to launch a new series using its known characters. Tyler Blackburn (aka Caleb Rivers) starred in the short-lived supernatural thriller Ravenswood, which ran for 10 episodes from 2013 to 2014.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report news of the spinoff.

Will you tune in for some Ali/Mona action on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.