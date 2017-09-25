Video: Lucifer Cast Teases Season 3 Mystery, Tom Welling's Rattling Role

Having his wings restored may be the least angelic thing to ever happen to Lucifer, it is teased in this exclusive video.

In previewing the Fox drama’s Season 3 premiere (airing Monday, Oct. 2 at 8/7c), Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Rachael Harris and Lesley-Ann Brandt discuss how the mystery of Lucifer’s newfound feathers and whoever put them there will steer the title character in a most devilish, rebellious direction.

Smallville alum Tom Welling then pops up to preview with Ellis the arrival of Marcus Pierce, a police lieutenant who will “rattle” some of the LAPD’s finest.

Closing things out is the real highlight, however — a sneak peek of a scene in which Lucifer boasts to Dr. Linda of one of his stealthier sinister creations. And her forlorn realization that yes, he of course is telling the truth.

Want more scoop on Lucifer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.