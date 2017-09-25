Empire Promotes Rumer Willis to Full-Fledged Series Regular in Season 4

Rumor had it we’d be seeing a lot more of Tory Ash this season on Empire, and now we know why: Rumer Willis is an official full-timer.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Fox hit — which kicks off its fourth season on Wednesday (8/7c) — has upped the actress-singer to a series regular. Willis joined Empire as the sneaky chanteuse in Season 3, appearing in a total of four episodes. We’re told Tory’s attempt to make a crossover comeback and her unwillingness to shy away from controversy will continue to have ripple effects in Season 4.

Even before her promotion kicked in, Willis was likely feeling at home on the Empire set; her mom Demi Moore is in the midst of her own major arc on the show.

Willis’ pre-Empire TV resume includes guest stints on Pretty Little Liars, Hawaii Five-0 and 90210 (new flavor).