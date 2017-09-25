Team Palladino Inks Multi-Year Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

Here’s some marvelous news if you’re a Team Palladino worshipper: Gilmore Girls EPs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino — who are gearing up for the late 2017 launch of their new Amazon dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — are putting down semi-permanent stakes at the streamer.

TVLine has learned that the duo have inked a multi-year overall deal with Amazon Studios that calls for them to develop television projects beyond Maisel, which scored an unprecedented two-season pickup last spring. (Amazon brass have reason to be bullish about Maisel‘s prospects; the pilot — which is currently available to Amazon customers — garnered an average customer rating of 4.9, with 93 percent awarding it five stars)..

“Amy and Dan are brilliant — everything they create has such an incredible vision behind it,” raved Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “On top of that, they’re wonderfully funny and smart people. Also, Amy has the best hats in show business. We’re excited about the next two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with them and, with this deal, we can’t wait to do a lot more together.”

In their own statement, Team Palladino cheekily referenced Maisel‘s period setting, saying, “The team at Amazon has allowed us to have Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy as our presidents for the next few years and for that we are eternally grateful. Amazon is the future of television and we are thrilled to tag along for the ride.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars House of Cards‘ Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown gift for standup comedy. The series also stars Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire), Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Tony Shalhoub (Monk) and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men).