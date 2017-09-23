Seth Meyers Calls Out Spicer for Lying About Lying Following Emmys Cameo

Seth Meyers is anything but amused with Sean Spicer’s “attempted rehabilitation tour.”

The Late Night host chided the former White House Press Secretary during Friday’s show, following an interview on Good Morning America in which he claimed that he never “knowingly” lied to the American people.

“You never lied to the American people?” Meyers asked. “Then what was that thing you did at the Emmys? Because remember, you came out and said, ‘This is the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period.’ That was a joke about when you lied about the size of the inauguration crowd. A joke that you told about the lie that you told.” (For what it’s worth, it was also far from “the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period,” not that anyone could have predicted that at the time.)

Meyers then turned his attention to the potential line of questioning Spicer faces in the ongoing Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. After watching him answer all of GMA‘s Russia-related inquiries with the statement, “I’m not going to discuss that issue at all,” the host best summed up the former Trump staffer by comparing him to a classic children’s toy.

“Sean Spicer is a Magic 8-Ball with only answer,” Meyers concluded. “He’s a Magic 1-Ball!”

