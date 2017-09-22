Arrowverse Crossover: Quantico's Russell Tovey Cast as Gay Superhero

Where there’s a will, there’s… The Ray: Quantico and Looking vet Russell Tovey has been tapped to play gay superhero The Ray in The CW’s four-part Arrow-verse crossover, TVLine has learned. What’s more, Tovey will also voice the role of The Ray in CW Seed’s forthcoming animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

The official character description for The Ray is as follows:

Raymond “Ray” Terrill was a reporter who discovered a group of government scientists working on a secret project to turn light into a weapon of mass destruction. But before he could report on his findings, the project head exposed Ray to a “genetic light bomb.” The bomb failed to kill him and instead gifted Ray with light-based powers. With these abilities, Ray realized he could go beyond reporting on injustice — he could take action to help stop it. Calling himself The Ray, he was recruited by Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters to fight violence and oppression wherever it exists.

The Ray first appeared in a 1973 issue of Justice League of America; the animated series’ Ray will be closer to the version of the character in DC’s Multiversity series, which updated the Freedom Fighters to look more like current-day Americans. Freedom Fighters: The Ray will debut on The CW’s digital channel in 2017.

Last year, CW boss Mark Pedowitz hinted that The Ray would eventually show up in one of The CW’s live-action Arrow-verse shows — much like Megalyn E.K.’s Vixen on Arrow.

This year’s four-part crossover will air across two nights Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28 on The CW. For this crossover event, Arrow will air on a special night Monday at 9/8c following Supergirl, while the other DC shows will remain in their regularly scheduled time periods.