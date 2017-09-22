Ratings: The Orville Drops in Thursday Debut, Gotham Ticks Down With Move

Fox’s The Orville landed in its regular Thursday time slot with a hair over 4 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, expectedly down — 40 and 50 percent — from its second, NFL-boosted Sunday showcase.

Seth MacFarlane’s space dramedy thus veritably matched Pitch‘s first at-bat (4.2 mil/1.1) in the time slot a year ago.

Opening Fox’s night, Gotham christened its new (k)night with 3.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, down from both Season 3’s premiere (3.9 mil/1.3) and average (3.4 mil/1.1), but on par with its finale (3.2 mil/1.0).

Compared to Rosewood (3.7 mil/0.7) in the leadoff spot a year ago, Gotham was up sharply in the demo.

Elsewhere, CBS bubble drama Zoo with no Big Brother lead-in closed Season 3 with 2.9 mil and a 0.5, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while flat in the demo…. The CW’s Penn & Teller (1.6 mil/0.4) was steady, while Whose Line (1.2 mil/0.4) ticked up.

