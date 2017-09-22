Kimmel: Trump Would 'Sign Copies of the Koran' Just to Get Rid of Obamacare

Jimmy Kimmel’s health care battle continued on Thursday night — but rather than focus on the latest ramblings of Fox & Friends co-anchor Brian Kilmeade, the late-night comedian turned his attention to President Donald Trump.

Trump on Wednesday made his endorsement of the controversial Graham-Cassidy Bill known, tweeting in support of the potential Affordable Care Act alternative and its cosponsor, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy. In response, Kimmel argued that Trump doesn’t actually care about the specifics of the bill, as long as it replaces the health care policy enacted under the Obama administration.

“For Donald Trump, this isn’t about the Graham-Cassidy Bill. It’s about getting rid of Obamacare, which he hates, primarily because Obama’s name is on it,” he said. “At this point, he would sign anything if it meant getting rid of Obamacare. He’d sign copies of the Koran at the Barnes and Noble in Fallujah if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare.”

Then, in a comment pointed at his harshest critics, Kimmel agreed that he’s not qualified to be a leading voice in the debate on health care, before suggesting that neither is the man they voted into office.

“I see these comments from these angry people that say, ‘What qualifies you to talk about this stuff? You’re a comedian. Go back to being not funny.’ And I feel like it’s my duty to remind these people who are so concerned about my qualifications [that] the guy you voted for? His job qualification was this,” he said, before queuing up a clip of Trump firing Meatloaf on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Round 3 of Kimmel’s health care initiative, then drop a comment below.