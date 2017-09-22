Fuller House Creator: 'I've Given Up Asking' the Olsen Twins to Guest-Star

If Full House icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decide to eventually reprise their (shared) role on Netflix’s Fuller House, it won’t be at series creator Jeff Franklin‘s request.

The first two seasons of the Netflix spinoff were peppered with mentions of Michelle’s absence, including several fourth wall-breaking shoutouts to the twins who took turns playing the youngest of Danny Tanner’s daughters. But you won’t find any such shoutouts in Season 3, the first half of which dropped Friday.

“Personally, I’ve given up asking them,” Franklin admits to TVLine. “The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming. It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not.”

Though the actresses considered appearing in the show’s first season, at least according to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, they ultimately decided not to participate, making them the only series regulars from the original series who have not revisited their (fictional) childhood home.

How do you feel about Fuller‘s lack of Michelle? Should the Olsens take one for the team and show up in the hypothetical fourth season, or are you cool with their decision to keep their distance? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.