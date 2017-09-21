S.W.A.T. Promotes David Lim to Regular

CBS is beefing up its S.W.A.T. team ahead of its Nov. 2 premiere, promoting guest-star David Lim to a full-fledged series regular. The Quantico vet — who plays nascent S.W.A.T officer Victor Tan — was an 11th hour addition to the rookie drama’s cast. Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“A couple weeks before shooting began, our pilot director Justin Lin felt the S.W.A.T. team needed one more member to feel complete. Justin, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and I remembered David Lim, who had really impressed us in an audition for a different role. We quickly created the role of Victor Tan and were lucky enough to cast David,” said S.W.A.T. executive producer Shawn Ryan. “Seeing his great work in the pilot, as well as in subsequent early episodes, convinced us to promote him to series regular, and we are thrilled to have him join our official S.W.A.T. team, both on camera and off.”

Lim’s alter ego Victor made his name in the Hollywood division before advancing to the heights of the LAPD and Metro S.W.A.T. He has a nose for action and a willingness to place a bet on anything. He uses his confidential informants in the community to help Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the rest of their team capture the city’s toughest criminals.

In addition to Quantico, Lim’s TV credits include guest stints on Supergirl, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Castle, Hollywood Heights, 90210, and Criminal Minds.

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.