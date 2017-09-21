Supernatural Season 13 Photos: Dean and Sam Play Parents to Lucifer's Son

Dean and Sam Winchester, congrats! You’re now in charge of a (very large) newborn!

In these photos from Supernatural‘s Season 13 premiere, the brothers find themselves tending to Lucifer’s offspring, Jack (played by Arrow‘s Alexander Calvert), who has come out of the womb “physically fully-formed,” but “with no agenda,” executive producer Andrew Dabb told TVLine during our Fall Preview Q&A.

“He’s, in a lot of ways, a blank slate,” the EP continued. “So he’s going to take guidance from the people around him, and the people around him are Sam and Dean. Yes, he’s the son of the devil, but he’s also the son of Kelly Kline. Is he good? Is he evil? As he looks at Sam and Dean, our guys are complicated characters. I don’t think you can say that everything they do is 100-percent lawful good. Our guys make sacrifices [and] compromises. How will he learn from those lessons? How do Sam and Dean want to teach him during those lessons? Do they want to help him around certain mistakes that they had made? All these are questions we’re dealing with as…Sam and Dean are, to a large degree, acting as parents in this season, which is a new thing for them and for everyone involved.”

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8/7c on The CW.

