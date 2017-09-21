Riverdale Season 2 Photos: A Bloodied Fred! Veronica's Dad! New Reggie!

Pop’s is about to open back up for business… and it looks like we have a lot to catch up on.

The first photos from Season 2 of The CW’s Riverdale — premiering Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c — are out, and they show the bloody aftermath of the season finale, with Archie’s dad Fred getting shot by a masked gunman. In the photos, Archie carries his wounded dad into the hospital, his letterman jacket stained with blood. Will Fred pull through? And who is that masked man?

Plus, the pics give us our first glimpse of a pair of new faces: Mark Consuelos (The Night Shift, Pitch) joins the cast as Veronica’s business-mogul dad Hiram, who’s fresh out of prison and looking to get his family back — oh, and to cause a little trouble, too. Plus, Charles Melton takes over the role of Reggie (replacing departing cast member Ross Butler), and based on the first-look photo included here, he’s already making Archie’s life more difficult.

Also spotted in the Riverdale Season 2 pics:

* Betty and Jughead (viva la Bughead!) in the hospital’s waiting room, along with Veronica.

* Archie and Veronica, in each other’s arms again.

* Cheryl Blossom, wreaking havoc once again, no doubt.

* Archie and Jughead consulting with Kevin’s dad Sheriff Keller. Maybe to bring whoever shot Fred to justice?

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — for a first look at Riverdale Season 2, then hit the comments to share your wild theories.