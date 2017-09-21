Matthew Broderick to Play the Narrator in Fox's Live A Christmas Story Musical

Ralphie grew up to be Ferris Bueller, it turns out.

Matthew Broderick has joined the cast of Fox’s live musical production of A Christmas Story, TVLine has learned.The Tony-winning actor will play the show’s narrator, the adult version of young Ralphie, who looks back fondly on his favorite childhood Christmas. (Let’s just hope he didn’t actually shoot his eye out.)

Broderick joins Maya Rudolph, who signed on to play Ralphie’s mother last month. Casting for young Ralphie, Ralphie’s dad and the rest of the ensemble hasn’t been announced yet. The live musical — airing Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm (live on the east coast) — is based on the 1983 holiday classic starring Peter Billingsley as young Ralphie, who dreams of scoring a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.

It’s also based on the 2012 Broadway musical version of A Christmas Story, scored by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), who will compose several new songs for the live version.

This isn’t Broderick’s only upcoming TV role, either: He was slated to play FEMA head Michael Brown in the Katrina season of FX’s American Crime Story, but after a creative retooling, he may still end up taking a different role in the delayed season.