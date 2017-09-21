TVLine Items: Dylan/Dermot Team-Up, Michael Jackson's Halloween and More

Is this even allowed by the laws of the universe? Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney — whom you’ve no doubt confused once or twice — will share the screen for the first time when the latter guest-stars on the former’s midseason Fox airline comedy LA to Vegas.

Per EW.com, McDermott’s Captain Dave will match wits with rival pilot Captain Steve (Mulroney), who has a magnetic, rock-star charm.

Mulroney recently appeared on FX’s American Horror Story: Cult and starred in CBS’ short-lived medical drama Pure Genius. His other TV credits include Shameless, Crisis, New Girl, Enlightened and Friends.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michael Jackson’s Halloween, a new one-hour animated special featuring the pop icon’s music, will air Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on CBS. A bevy of TV actors lend their voices to the program: Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), George Eads (MacGyver), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Lucas Till (MacGyver) and Kiersey Clemons (Transparent).

* Daniel Cosgrove (Days of Our Lives) will recur on Lifetime’s psychological thriller You, from executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Riverdale) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians, Supernatural), our sister site Deadline reports. Cosgrove will play an abusive stepfather and parole officer who lives near Penn Badgley’s obsessive Joe.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the comedy special Def Comedy Jam 25, featuring stand-up comedians Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Adele Givens, Tracy Morgan, Sheryl Underwood, D.L. Hughley and more. The program will be available to stream on Tuesday, Sept. 26.