Will & Grace: Seasons 1-8 (Finally, at Long Last) Coming to Hulu, NBC App

Will & Grace fans, get ready to binge your brains out ahead of the series’ return next week.

Beginning this Thursday, Sept. 21, all 194 episodes from the sitcom’s first eight seasons will be available on the NBC app, Hulu and on-demand through satellite, cable and telco pay TV providers, NBC announced Wednesday. The first-ever streaming deal for the show comes one week before the 16-episode revival launches on NBC. Fall TV Predictions: Revivals, Reveals, Babies and More Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“As we gear up for the launch of the upcoming season premiere, I can’t think of a better way to reintroduce Will & Grace to the cultural zeitgeist than by giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious series wherever and whenever they want,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, in a statement. “With its witty comebacks, pop-culture references and social commentary, Will & Grace is one of the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it.”

The Will & Grace revival has already been picked up for another 13-episodes. As previously reported, the series’ original, forward-flashing ending — in which Will and Grace lost touch as they started new families of their own with Vince (played by Bobby Cannavale) and Leo, respectively — will be completely ignored.