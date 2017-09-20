TVLine Items: Bloody Punisher Trailer, Amy Poehler's Netflix Series and More

The Punisher is going to have a heck of a time getting that blood off his hands.

In the first full-length trailer for Netflix’s Daredevil offshoot, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle happily shoots on sight as he uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. The vigilante known as The Punisher must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than just the family that he lost.

The show — which does not yet have a premiere date — also stars Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil), Paul Schulze (Suits, Nurse Jackie), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls), Ben Barnes (Westworld), Amber Rose Revah (Emerald City), Michael Nathanson (The Knick), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel, Eureka), Daniel Webber (11.22.63) and Jason R. Moore (Kings).

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has given a series order to an untitled, eight-episode comedy co-created by Orange Is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne, Parks and Recreation vet Amy Poehler and writer Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, Sleeping with Other People). Lyonne also stars as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable New York City party.

* Twitter will air a live Empire pre-show throughout the season on Wednesdays at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Additionally, the social media service will stream the series premiere of Fox’s new comedy Ghosted nightly at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 24, ahead of the show’s debut on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 pm on Fox.