Law & Order Vet Sam Waterston to Bring Jack McCoy to SVU Season 19

These are their stories… and some are so good, you wanna hear ’em again: Law & Order alum Sam Waterston will reprise his role from that series on an upcoming episode of SVU‘s Season 19, TVLine has learned.



Waterston’s Jack McCoy will appear in a midseason-or-later installment of the spinoff procedural, executive producer Julie Martin told reporters during an SVU press event Wednesday, adding that the script hasn’t been written yet.

McCoy was a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office for 16 seasons on the Dick Wolf-created original series. He has appeared in three SVU episodes, the last being Season 11’s “Torch.”

Waterston’s post-L&O career includes roles on The Newsroom and his current gig, Grace and Frankie.

NBC’s SVU returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 9/8c under the new leadership of showrunner Michael Chernuchin. The upcoming season includes appearances by SVU vet Dean Winters and guest stars Will Chase (Nashville), Annabeth Gish (The X-Files) and Brooke Shields (Suddenly Susan).

