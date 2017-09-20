Gotham Season 4 Cast Photo Reveals Haunting Skyline of Villains and Heroes

Faces familiar and new (plus one with a fresh ‘do) are ready to brave a dark night in the cast photo for Season 4 of Gotham.

The Fox drama christens its new night this Thursday at 8/7c, with the episode “A Dark Knight: Pax Penguina,” in which Gordon (played by Ben McKenzie) worries that Jonathan Crane may still be alive after a string of robberies seem to be committed by The Scarecrow. Meanwhile, Penguin’s (Robin Lord Taylor) plan to “legitimize” the city’s crime goes awry during the grand opening of his Iceberg Lounge (which of course features former bestie Edward Nygma, played by Cory Michael Smith, as its frozen centerpiece).

The cast photo includes new series regulars Crystal Reed (fifth from left) and Alexander Siddig (far right), as Don Falcone’s daughter Sofia and Bruce’s would-be mentor Ra’s al Ghul, plus the usual bevy of returning faces. (Worry not, Drew Powell posse: Butch Gilzean aka Cyrus Gold’s new Solomon Grundy “look” is being saved for broadcast.)

