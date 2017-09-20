Dick Wolf's New FBI Drama Isn't Set in Chicago? And It's Not for NBC?

We’re going to need a minute.

Prolific producer Dick Wolf will next tackle the FBI, but not as part of his ever-expanding #OneChicago universe and not as a project for longtime distributor NBC.

Instead, it is CBS that has granted a 13-episode series production commitment to F.B.I. (working title, annoying periods included), a one-hour drama about the inner workings of the bureau’s New York office, to air during the 2018-19 season.

Wolf will executive-produce alongside Craig Turk (The Good Wife), Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski, with Turk penning the first episode and serving as showrunner.

Wolf of course and quite famously has five series on NBC for the imminent TV season: Law & Order: SVU (entering Season 19), Chicago Fire (Season 6), Chicago P.D. (Season 5), Chicago Med (Season 3, premiere date TBD) and the soon-to-debut Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He also produces Oxygen’s Cold Justice real-crime drama, Criminal Confessions and A&E’s Nightwatch.