First Last Man on Earth Season 4 Promo: Kristen Wiig Is Back (and She's Got the Breast of Intentions)

We’re going to go out on a limb and say Last Man on Earth‘s Season 4 premiere on Oct. 1 (9:30/8:30c on Fox) will feature some kind of time jump — and the (apparent) proof is in the exclusive video above. Fall TV Spoilers 2017: Scoop on 35+ Returning Favorites Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In the final moments of Season 3, our survivors were introduced to Kristen Wiig’s Pamela Brinton when she boarded their yacht and promptly murdered evil Pat Brown (Mark Boone Junior). Well, based on this first Season 4 promo, Pamela now appears to be just another member of the wacky family. Will Forte’s Tandy, in particular, seems quite smitten with their newest apocalyptic passenger — at the very least he’s fond of her unique bartending skills. (Our guess: The opener will pick up right where the finale left off and then skip ahead a few days or weeks.)

As previously reported, Wiig is slated to appear in at least three episodes this season. Forte previously told TVLine that his onetime SNL co-star can stick around “for as long as she wants. She’s the funniest person in the world to me.”

Check out the mini-trailer above, and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Are you hopeful Wiig will extend her stay?