Shondaland Drama For the People Shuts Down Production Temporarily

Filming on Shonda Rhimes‘ new legal drama will be taking a brief recess.

The ABC midseason series For the People has temporarily shut down production “for some additional script work,” according to our sister site Deadline. The delay is only expected to last about two and a half weeks and shouldn’t affect the planned rollout next year. (ABC hasn’t given For the People a premiere date yet.)

Deadline chalks the delay up to the recent recasting of two key roles: Britt Robertson (Girlboss, Life Unexpected) took over the show’s lead role of Sandra in July, replacing Britne Oldford, and The Leftovers alum Jazmin Savoy Brown joined the cast last month to play Allison, replacing Parenthood‘s Lyndon Smith. After reshooting the pilot with the two new actresses and then filming the second episode, producers reportedly decided to halt filming and rewrite the upcoming scripts to reflect the cast’s new chemistry.

People, centering on a group of young lawyers working on both sides of the courtroom, is still slated to debut at midseason, with Rhimes serving as executive producer. The supporting cast includes Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife) and Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie).