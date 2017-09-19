Ratings: DWTS Hits Premiere Lows

Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars returned on Monday night to 10.8 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, down 11 and 19 percent from its previous two openers to mark all-time premiere lows.

Leading out of that, To Tell the Truth (5.2 mil/0.9) hit summertime highs with its season finale.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (5.9 mil/1.5) ticked down week-to-week with its finale, while the Midnight, Texas season finale (2.78 mil/0.8) rose to a three-episode audience high and drew its best rating since Aug. 7.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance performance finale drew an all-time low audience of 2.1 mil while matching its season low demo of 0.6.

NEXT MONDAY: The Voice, The Big Bang Theory, Kevin Can Wait and Scorpion return, while CBS’ Young Sheldon and Me, Myself & I, NBC’s The Brave and ABC’s The Good Doctor make their debuts.

