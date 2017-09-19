America's Got Talent Finale (Night 1) Recap: Which Act Is Getting Your Vote?

On the eve of the America’s Got Talent finale, the 10 remaining acts of Season 12 gathered for one last chance to impress the judges and win the nation’s favor.

Here’s what went down on Tuesday…

* Angelica Hale got the night started with a powerful performance of Clean Bandit’s “Symphony,” leaving nary a face unmelted. Like, how did those sounds come out of a child? I haven’t been this speechless since I saw Mel B.’s unicorn hair.

* Next up, Chase Goehring served up what Simon Cowell called a “bloody brilliant” song about societal pressures keeping people from loving themselves. As usual, I agree with Cowell — this was my favorite of Goehring’s performances by far.

* Sara and Hero then brought the energy level up with a performance set to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” that blew Cowell’s damn mind. Like, I think he now legitimately believes that dogs can fly. And that’s just adorable.

* Diavolo also thrilled the judges — especially Mel B., who literally squealed — with a routine set to a super dramatic cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.”

* And there wasn’t a dry eye in the house following Evie Clair’s devastating performance of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” which she dedicated to her father, who recently passed away.

* Preacher Lawson attempted to pick the mood back up, but for the life of me, I can’t figure out why he’s still in this competition. (Disagree? I’ll see you down in the comments section.)

* Next, Kechi Okwuchi inspired the judges with a solid rendition of Estelle’s “Conqueror.”

* Following a questionably long intro, Darci Lynne — and Oscar and Petunia, I suppose — brought the house down with a hysterical (and vocally impressive) performance of “I Get By With a Little Help From My Friends.”

* Mandy Harvey then graced the stage with a gorgeous performance. “I can’t take much more of this,” Cowell said. “My emotions … it’s like I’m in a washing machine.” Same, friend. Same.

* And then Light Balance came out to finish the night with… I can’t even really describe what they do, I just know I love it. “What you’ve just done is so much better than what you’ve done previously,” Cowell told the group, adding that the guys very well could have just won the competition.

Voting on here doesn’t technically count toward the results, but I’m still curious: Which finalist are you rooting for after tonight’s performances? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your reasoning.