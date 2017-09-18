New Once Upon a Time Season 7 Photos Pit Regina Against Lady Tremaine

Two formidable females appear to be facing off against each other in a fresh batch of photos from Once Upon a Time‘s Season 7 premiere. Once Upon a Time Season 7 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Indeed, it’s “Evil” against “Evil” when Gabrielle Anwar’s Victoria Belfrey aka Lady Tremaine (aka Cinderella’s sinister stepmother) perhaps unwittingly stares down the Evil Queen’s new persona, Seattle bar owner Roni (played by returning favorite Lana Parrilla).

Elsewhere in the new photos (click here for direct access), you get up-close looks at Reign alum Adelaide Kane’s Ivy/Drizella as well as Rose Reynolds’ take on Wonderland’s Alice, while Andrew J. West’s grown-up Henry is seen in multiple realms/timelines, offering Cinderella (new cast member Dania Ramirez) a ride on his hog and aiming to reunite with mom Regina at her real-world watering hole.

In the season premiere (airing Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c), ABC’s official logline reads, “Henry leaves Storybrooke in search of his own story. Years later in another realm, he encounters a troubled Cinderella, changing the trajectory of his quest forever. When Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Lady Tremaine, poses a threat, Henry discovers that following his heart will require him to make more difficult choices than he ever could have imagined. Years later, a young Lucy (Alison Fernandez) finds a disillusioned Henry at his home in Seattle, determined to make him remember his true self in order to defeat the curse afflicting the fairytale characters of Hyperion Heights.”

