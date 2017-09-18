TVLine Items: George Michael Doc on Showtime, Power Promotion and More

Showtime has faith: The network will air the documentary George Michael: Freedom on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9/8c and on demand.

Filmed before the singer’s passing last December, the doc features narration from Michael and never-before-seen archival and private home footage. Per the official release, the career-spanning special concentrates on the period “leading up to and following the making of [Michael’s] acclaimed, best-selling album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also becoming poignantly personal about the death of his late partner and first love, Anselmo Feleppa.”

Watch a teaser for George Michael: Freedom below:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Power has promoted Larenz Tate, who plays Councilman Rashad Tate, to series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The series premiere of ABC’s new comedy The Mayor is available to view early on ABC.com, ahead of the network premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 pm.

* The E! docuseries Mariah’s World, which chronicled singer Mariah Carey’s 2016 world tour, will not be back for a second season, per Deadline.

* Pop has renewed the comedy series Hollywood Darlings, starring Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), Christine Lakin (Step by Step) and Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven) as exaggerated versions of themselves, for Season 2.

* Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s Amazon series The Romanoffs has tapped the following guest stars: Corey Stoll (The Strain), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Janet Montgomery (This Is Us, Salem), Paul Reiser (Red Oaks, Mad About You), Mike Doyle (A Gifted Man) and JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies).