Ratings: Emmys Eye New All-Time Low

CBS' broadcast of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards is looking at a new all-time low, at least in the preliminary ratings. Emmys 2017: Best and Worst Moments

Scoring an 8.2/14 in metered market ratings, the show was down a tick from the 8.4/13 that ABC and Jimmy Kimmel woke up to a year ago. (The 2016 kudoscast went on to post 11.3 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, which at the time marked all-time lows.)

Sunday night’s telecast showed much love to Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (the first streaming series to be named best drama) and HBO’s Big Little Lies, while host Stephen Colbert’s opening number/monologue earned an average grade of “B+” from TVLine readers.

Network-by-network, HBO netted 29 total Emmys, followed by Netflix (20), NBC (15), Hulu (10) and ABC (7). Emmys host CBS picked up four, all at the previous weekend’s Creative Arts ceremony.

Providing stiff competition for TV’s starriest night, NBC Sunday Night Football‘s Packers/Falcons match-up scored a 12.6/21 in metered market ratings (down from a year ago’s 13.7/22).

Check back at midday for total viewers and demo numbers for all the above as well as Episode 2 of Fox’s The Orville.