Westworld's Co-Creators Tease 'Disturbing' Season 2 'Bloodbath'

The grave diggers in Westworld are going to be busy, come Season 2.

Series co-creator Lisa Joy will make her directorial debut with Episode 4 of the HBO drama, she told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello Sunday on the red carpet at the Emmys. And, according to her husband, fellow co-creator Jonathan Nolan, who also co-wrote the hour, she was more than up to the task.

“You’ve made it far more violent and disturbing than we ever intended,” he teased her. “It was quite a placid episode, and Lisa has kind of turned it into a bloodbath.”

In other words, Joy obviously got over her initial nervousness about helming an episode. When she first took on the daunting task, she recalled, it was like “somebody handed me a Ferrari and said, ‘Try driving it — don’t crash.'”

Press PLAY on the video above for more from the power couple, including hints about the “very different place” Season 2 finds the show.