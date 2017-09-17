Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Likens Rise to 'Friday Night Lights With Music'

In spite of the musical within the drama, Stranger Things casualty Shannon Purser doesn’t think of her upcoming NBC series Rise as the next Glee. Rather, “I like to think of it as kind of like a Friday Night Lights with music,” she told TVLine founder Michael Ausiello on the Emmy red carpet Sunday. “It’s not like Glee in the sense that people burst into song. [When they do], it’s all within the confines of the musical that they’re putting on in high school.”

Keeping busy with the show, which was developed by Jason Katims (Parenthood) and Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton), has kept the actress from dwelling too much on the fate of her beloved Stranger Things character. It also helps that “I’ve been told that there will be justice for Barb” in Season 2, she said. In the meantime, “I’m living the dream.”

