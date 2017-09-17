This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown: How His Emmys Speech Should Have Ended

When the Emmys Powers That Be decided that Sterling K. Brown‘s acceptance speech had gone on too long Sunday, the orchestra’s volume rose until the This Is Us star was effectively played off stage.

But Brown, who took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, wasn’t going out like that.

Backstage, in the press room, he was able to finish the speech that was drowned out during the telecast. Here’s what you didn’t hear:

I wanted to thank our writers. A show doesn’t get seven acting nominations without some impeccable, beautiful, thoughtful writing. You guys are our life’s blood. So I want to thank you so much. To our producers and our directors, in particular John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and the crazy cool Ken Olin, thank you for your guidance and friendship. And I want to thank Dan Fogelman. He is the Hebrew hammer with which our house is built. He makes me laugh and cry in equal parts, and keeps me coming back for more. In his own little, small special way, he’s not trying to make America great again, he’s trying to make it the best that it’s ever been. I love him for taking me on this journey. I wanted to thank my manager of 17 years, Jennifer Wiley-Stockton. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and it feels like we’re just getting started. I can’t wait to see what’s next. To my wife — they cut me off before I got to thank my wife. You’re everything. You make my life worth living, and you gave me two of the most beautiful things that God has ever put on this planet, my sons… Daddy, loves you with the strength of a thousand suns. I’ll see you Monday after work. Love you.

What did you think of the rest of Brown’s speech? Hit the comments and let us know!