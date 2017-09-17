The Emmys' Best & Worst Moments: Kimmy Schmidt Meets Westworld, Colbert's 'Spicey' Surprise and More

Stephen Colbert might not have won anything at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, but he did manage to preside over a ceremony that we won’t soon forget.

The annual celebration of TV aired Sunday night on CBS, and as expected, Colbert split his time between lampooning 2017’s nominees (even stripping down for a rather spot-on Westworld parody!) and chastising President Donald Trump (with the unlikeliest of assists from ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer).

The ceremony, held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, brought together some of TV’s best and winningest stars for countless teary thank-yous, unforgettable acceptance speeches and a surplus of well-composed “it was an honor to be nominated” faces on those not lucky enough to take home the gold.

Of course, we couldn’t let the three-hour telecast go by without giving a tip of the hat (or wag of the finger) to some of the evening’s most unforgettable moments, be they hilarious (Rachel Bloom’s tuneful salute to the Emmy accountants) or head-scratching (Seth MacFarlane introducing nominees in full-on Family Guy mode).

Of course, we couldn't let the three-hour telecast go by without giving a tip of the hat (or wag of the finger) to some of the evening's most unforgettable moments, be they hilarious (Rachel Bloom's tuneful salute to the Emmy accountants) or head-scratching (Seth MacFarlane introducing nominees in full-on Family Guy mode).