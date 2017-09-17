Arrow's Stephen Amell Teases Very Spoilery Season 6 Voiceover, New Crossover Toy and... Smiley Oliver?

Arrow star Stephen Amell on Sunday afternoon was unable to oblige a typical fan event request — though for an understandable reason.

While headlining a solo panel Q&A at the Heroes & Villains FanFest in New Jersey, Amell told the crowd that he was unable to recite Oliver Queen’s famous opening voiceover narration “for a very specific reason. Because me doing the [new Season 6] intro is probably the biggest spoiler that I could possibly drop about the show. Fall TV Spoilers 2017: Scoop on 35+ Returning Favorites Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“I would get in so much trouble,” he stressed.

What could Oliver possibly be saying in his voiceover, in the wake of surviving Prometheus’ detonation of Lian Yu that threatened to kill everyone in his life (save for son William)? Discuss!

Amell however did let slip a couple of teases from the show’s upcoming run. He said, “You will see a new Arrow suit this year,” as well as a new trick arrow that Oliver gets to use in the four-way #DCTV crossover event, which just began production.

He also shared that — in the early episodes, at least — viewers will get a (wait for it) smiley Oliver.

“It’s a strange thing. Oliver actually this season is a very contented individual,” the actor said. “At least so far. Methinks that will probably change, based on just 120some episodes of history. But I’ve seen three episodes and he’s smiling a lot more….. It’s nice as an actor to not be a stick in the mud all the time.”

Interestingly, if only because the fate of every Team Arrow member is theoretically up in the air (producers at this time are only confirming that Dinah, as well as Slade Wilson and Black Siren, survived), Amell suggested that he hasn’t been left to carry every scene.

“If you follow me on social media, you might have noticed that I’ve had a little more time off than I normally do. That’s just kind of where the story is this year [and] I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.

With Season 6 marking “a new chapter” for the superhero drama, he continued, “In the early part of the season we undertake a storyline and we stick to it. [But] that’s all about to change starting Monday!”

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.