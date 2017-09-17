Emmys: Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies and SNL Are This Year's Big Winners

HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale were the big winners on Sunday night at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, each grabbing gold in five categories.

Folding in last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremonies, they each amassed 10 total wins.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live at the main ceremony took the prize three times, including for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series; all told, SNL won nine Emmys, making it this year’s winningest TV series.

Broadcast-TV’s critical and ratings darling, NBC’s This Is Us, walked away with one win on Sunday, for lead drama actor Sterling K. Brown. (Gerald McRaney won for guest drama actor on Sept. 10.)

Network-by-network, HBO netted 29 total Emmys, followed by Netflix (20), NBC (15), Hulu (10) and ABC (7).

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies — WINNER

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

TV MOVIE

Black Mirror (“San Junipero”) — WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of — WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

OUTSTANDING COMEDY (2016 winner: Veep)

Atlanta

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep — WINNER



LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: JLD)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep — WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta — WINNER

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

VARIETY TALK SERIES (2016 winner: Last Week Tonight)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, Drunk History

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (“Host: Jimmy Fallon”) — WINNER

WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (“San Junipero”) — WINNER

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Offred/Pilot”) — WINNER

Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (2016 winner: The Voice)

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice — WINNER

Top Chef

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stephen Glover, Atlanta

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None (“Thanksgiving”) — WINNER

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies — WINNER

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, FEUD

Stanley Tucci, FEUD

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette & Joan

Ron Howard, Genius

James Marsh, The Night Of

Steve Zaillian, The Night Of

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Offred/Pilot”) — WINNER

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Tracey Ullman’s Show

DIRECTING IN A COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta (“B.A.N.”) — WINNER

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, FEUD

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Kate McKinnon)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown — WINNER

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Alison Wright, The Americans

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)



GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)



GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

REALITY SHOW HOST

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell