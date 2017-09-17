Emmys: Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies and SNL Are This Year's Big Winners

HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale were the big winners on Sunday night at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, each grabbing gold in five categories.
Folding in last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremonies, they each amassed 10 total wins.
NBC’s Saturday Night Live at the main ceremony took the prize three times, including for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series; all told, SNL won nine Emmys, making it this year’s winningest TV series.
Broadcast-TV’s critical and ratings darling, NBC’s This Is Us, walked away with one win on Sunday, for lead drama actor Sterling K. Brown. (Gerald McRaney won for guest drama actor on Sept. 10.)
Network-by-network, HBO netted 29 total Emmys, followed by Netflix (20), NBC (15), Hulu (10) and ABC (7).
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies — WINNER
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
TV MOVIE
Black Mirror (“San Junipero”) — WINNER
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of — WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
OUTSTANDING COMEDY (2016 winner: Veep)
Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep — WINNER
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: JLD)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep — WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta — WINNER
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
VARIETY TALK SERIES (2016 winner: Last Week Tonight)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, Drunk History
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (“Host: Jimmy Fallon”) — WINNER
WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror (“San Junipero”) — WINNER
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of
DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Offred/Pilot”) — WINNER
Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (2016 winner: The Voice)
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice — WINNER
Top Chef
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stephen Glover, Atlanta
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None (“Thanksgiving”) — WINNER
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies — WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, FEUD
Stanley Tucci, FEUD
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, FEUD: Bette & Joan
Ron Howard, Genius
James Marsh, The Night Of
Steve Zaillian, The Night Of
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Offred/Pilot”) — WINNER
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Tracey Ullman’s Show
DIRECTING IN A COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta (“B.A.N.”) — WINNER
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, FEUD
Jackie Hoffman, FEUD
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Kate McKinnon)
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown — WINNER
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Alison Wright, The Americans
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O’Hare, This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
REALITY SHOW HOST
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER (announced Sept. 10)
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell