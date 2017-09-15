True Lies Being Rebooted as Fox Pilot

Some well-known names from screens both big and small are joining forces to reboot the 1994 action-comedy movie True Lies.

James Cameron, who directed and produced the film, is teaming up with über director McG and Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, for a one-hour pilot based on the movie, our sister site Deadline reports. Guggenheim will write the script, with McG on board to direct.

The original movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Agent Harry Tasker, a family man — and a spy. True Lies also starred Jamie Lee Curtis (as Harry’s wife Helen), Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton and Tia Carrere.

(Editor’s note: Sounds like a worthy companion to Fox’s Lethal Weapon, no?)

Your thoughts on True Lies getting the small-screen reboot treatment? Drop ’em in a comment below.