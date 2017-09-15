Harry Dean Stanton Dead at 91

Veteran actor Harry Dean Stanton, whose TV roles included HBO’s Big Love and Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival, has died at the age of 91.

Stanton passed away of natural causes in Los Angeles on Friday, according to our sister site Variety. A familiar face to movie fans, Stanton crafted a Hollywood career that spanned six decades with memorable roles in films like the Molly Ringwald teen drama Pretty in Pink (as Andie’s dad Jack), Repo Man, Escape From New York, Alien and The Godfather Part II. But he made his presence felt on the small screen as well.

Stanton’s early TV career included myriad one-offs and short arcs on Westerns such as Laramie, The Lawless Years, Bonanza, Rawhide and Gunsmoke. His longest small-screen run came on HBO’s polygamist drama Big Love, where he co-starred in the first three seasons as Roman Grant, a self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Juniper Creek compound. (Stanton’s Big Love co-star Bill Paxton passed away earlier this year at the age of 61.)

He also recurred on Getting On and, this past summer, reprised his Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me film role of trailer park owner Carl Rodd in a handful of Twin Peaks: The Return episodes. Plus, he made a cameo as himself on CBS’ Two and a Half Men in 2004 and played a repo man (a nod to his Repo Man role) in a 2010 episode of Chuck.