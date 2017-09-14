Bill Clinton's Impeachment to Be Focus of History Scripted Drama The Breach

Whether or not you think the development of a second Bill Clinton-related drama series is amazing or ridiculous will depend on what your definition of the word “is” is.

History on Thursday announced that it has greenlit The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton, a scripted drama based on Peter Baker’s book The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton. R.J. Cutler (Nashville, The War Room) will executive-produce and direct the six-episode drama, which the network is describing as a political thriller. FreemantleMedia North America and A+E Studios will produce.

The series logline name-checks the impeachment’s key players — including Hillary Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, Newt Gingrich and Ken Starr — and promises to take viewers inside Republican and Democratic war rooms, “revealing the infighting among the president’s advisors, the secret back-channel negotiations between the White House and Congress, Tom DeLay’s strategy to force President Clinton out of office, and the Democrats’ pressure for Clinton to resign.”

The Breach is part of History’s previously announced presidential anthology The Commanders, each four- to 10-hour installment of which will focus on a specific U.S. president at a defining moment in his administration.

The 42nd president also is the subject of another drama projects currently in the works: an upcoming season of FX’s American Crime Story, which will focus on Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and the scandal and impeachment and acquittal that followed.