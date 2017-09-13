Supernatural Season 13 Trailer: Dean Pleads With God, Hell Gets New Boss

Supernatural Day (aka Sept. 13, the anniversary of the show’s premiere) is the day that just keeps on giving: In addition to a new poster, The CW has also released the first trailer for Season 13.

Given the litany of losses and problems the Winchesters are facing heading into the new episodes, it’s no surprise that Dean — “who’s a little bit more guarded [and] jaded” next season, showrunner Andrew Dabb tells TVLine — is driven to plead, “God, we need your help.” But will Chuck answer the call?

“We’ve been down before. We’ll find a way, because that’s what we do,” Sam reassures his brother.

Other highlights from the fresh footage: the introduction of Hell’s new sheriff, Lucifer’s offspring Jack showing off his mighty wrath, and a whole lot of violence.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8/7c on The CW.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the action.