TVLine Items: Supergirl Cult Finds Its Leader, Amazon's Lore Trailer and More

Chad Lowe will steer the cult of Supergirl.

The Pretty Little Liars alum will guest-star on the CW drama as Thomas Coville, the charismatic religious leader of a group that worships the Girl of Steel, EW.com reports.

Lowe will also direct a separate episode of the CW series, which returns for Season 3 on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC has renewed Ride With Norman Reedus for a third season, to air in 2018. The second season premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11 pm before moving to its regular timeslot the following Monday at 9.

* Bonnie Hunt (Life With Bonnie) will co-star in Escape at Dannemora, Showtime’s limited series from director/executive producer Ben Stiller. Per our sister site Deadline, Hunt will portray Catherine Leahy Scott, the New York State Inspector General who headed up the formal investigation of the June 2015 escape of two inmates (played by Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano) from Clinton Correctional Facility in the titular town.

* Amazon has released a trailer for Lore, its horror anthology series based on the podcast of the same name. Premiering Friday, Oct. 13, the series stars Robert Patrick (Scorpion), Kristin Bauer van Straten (True Blood), Adam Goldberg (Fargo), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Colm Feore (House of Cards) and Campbell Scott (Royal Pains).