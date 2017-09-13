Riverdale Season 2: Molly Ringwald Returns (for a Wedding?) in New Trailer

For the record, Fred isn’t the only member of the Andrews clan we need to worry about heading into Riverdale‘s second season.

A new trailer for the CW drama’s sophomore outing, released Wednesday, finds poor Archie being held at gunpoint in Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe as his father bleeds out from a gunshot wound of his own. Granted, we know that Archie survives, but that doesn’t make the sight of him begging for his life any less painful to watch.

And it looks like we’ll be spending a lot of time in the hospital during Riverdale‘s premiere episode (Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c), as Cheryl is also tending to a beaten-down member of the Blossom family.

Other must-discuss moments from the new trailer:

* We get out first (official) glimpse at Mark Consuelos as Veronica’s father, Hiram Lodge, at the 0:22 mark. It should come as no surprise that he’s literally shrouded in darkness.

* Archie’s multi-tasking skills are truly admirable. Like, why wait to wash the blood off your body before having sex with Veronica… when you could take care of two birds with one stone shower?

* I’m happy to see Archie’s mother (aka Molly Ringwald) back in the fold, but who’s getting married?

* This trailer may be dark, but at least we get some “Bughead” action to lighten things up a bit. Love those two.

Your thoughts on Riverdale‘s latest trailer? Drop ’em in a comment below, along with your general hopes for Season 2.