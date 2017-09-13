Syfy Picks Up Nightflyers to Series, Based on George R.R. Martin's Novella

Sure, flying dragons are pretty cool… but Syfy is hoping that flying spaceships are even cooler.

The network has handed a series order to Nightflyers, a sci-fi drama based on a novella by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. (The Hollywood Reporter had the news first.) Set in a future where Earth faces imminent destruction, Nightflyers centers on a group of explorers who head into outer space to find an alien ship that may hold the key to their survival. Their spaceship’s artificial intelligence might have other ideas, though…

No casting has been announced yet, but production has already begun on the pilot, which was ordered back in June. Martin won’t be involved in the project, as he’s busy working on HBO’s proposed Game of Thrones spinoffs — oh, and finishing the book series, of course. Instead, Jeff Buhler (Jacob’s Ladder) will pen the pilot, with The Blacklist executive producer Daniel Cerone serving as showrunner.

Excited to see George R.R. Martin’s space epic brought to life? Hit the comments with your first impressions.