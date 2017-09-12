Vikings Renewed for Season 6 That Promises a 'Huge Revelation'

A full 11 weeks ahead of its Season 5 premiere, Vikings has already been renewed for a sixth season, History announced on Tuesday.

Along with the renewal came news that series lead Katheryn Winnick will make her directorial debut with one of Season 6’s 20 episodes, which will begin production this fall in Ireland.

The first half of Vikings Season 5 opens with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9 pm; the remaining 10 episodes will air in 2018.

“It has been my pleasure and my privilege to work with History and our partner MGM over five seasons and 69 episodes of Vikings,” series creator Michael Hirst said in a statement. “Now we are ready to begin production of a 20-episode Season 6 that will deliver a huge and unexpected revelation to our audience.”

History programming EVP Eli Lehrer said, “Vikings has evolved from early raids in England, to the heart-stopping death of Ragnar Lothbrok, to the fierce battles of the Great Heathen Army, and now we’ll see the sons of Ragnar exploring and conquering the known world. Michael Hirst has only scratched the surface of his epic saga.”