TVLine Items: Supernatural Casts New Michael, Will & Grace Guests and More

Supernatural is giving the archangel Michael a makeover in Season 13.

Christian Keyes (Let’s Stay Together) will portray the character — last seen using Jake Abel’s Adam as his vessel in Season 5 — when it’s revealed that Michael is not only alive in the apocalypse world, but is also a Genghis Khan-like conqueror, EW.com reports.

Could Michael be the show’s new Big Bad? Executive producer Andrew Dabb previously teased that Dean and Sam’s biggest threat in Season 13 will be “an old — let’s call him friend — who we have not seen for many years” and who hails from the alternate world.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

* NBC’s Will & Grace revival (premiering Thursday, Sep. 28 at 9 pm) has added Jane Lynch (Glee) and Andrew Rannells (Girls) to its guest-cast roster, per Out.com.

* Arsenio Hall will appear on ABC’s upcoming comedy The Mayor as Reverend Okoye, who acts as a father figure to Brandon Micheal Hall’s titular character, EW.com reports.

* TNT’s Snowpiercer drama pilot has cast Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Sayori, the train’s archivist responsible for maintaining continuity, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The one-hour special Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo will air Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 pm on CBS.

* Get a sneak peek at the Star Trek: Discovery main title score via the behind-the-scenes video below. The series premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 pm on both CBS and CBS All Access, with subsequent episodes available only on the streaming site.