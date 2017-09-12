Grey's Anatomy: Jason George Jumps to Firefighter Spinoff as Series Regular

Out of the Grey Sloan operating room, and into the fire?

Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George has joined the cast of the Grey’s firefighter-focused spinoff as a series regular, according to The Hollywood Reporter. George will continue to be a series regular on the upcoming Season 14 of Grey’s — debuting Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC — until the untitled spinoff begins production; he’s also expected to pop back into Grey’s from time to time.

George joined the Grey’s cast back in Season 6 as Dr. Ben Warren, earning a promotion to series-regular status in Season 12. Ben’s storyline this season will set up his transition to the new spinoff series, which centers on a tight-knit group of Seattle firefighters. The spinoff, with Rosewood alum Jaina Lee Ortiz set as the female lead, was ordered straight to series back in May and will launch with a Grey’s episode serving as a backdoor pilot.

Along with his role on Grey’s, George has had regular roles on Mistresses, Off the Map, Eve and the late NBC soap Sunset Beach.

